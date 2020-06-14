Coronavirus Live Update: India Logs Over 11,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Coronavirus Cases: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been rising.

India has recorded the highest single-day jump of 11,458 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,08,993, the latest data from the Health Ministry shows. India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus.

The government on Saturday added loss of smell or taste to the list of COVID-19 symptoms.

The Union Health Ministry listed muscle pain, diarrhea, congested nasal cavity, sputum production as COVID-19 symptoms, besides fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat and shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and officials on Saturday to review the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement. They discussed the situation in the states and Union Territories, including Delhi, where coronavirus cases have been rising.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak: