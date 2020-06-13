'Insanity': Rahul Gandhi Shares Lockdown-Wise Graphs Of COVID-19 Cases

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of PM Modi's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi this morning shared four graphs, corresponding to each phase of the lockdown, showing the steady rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. Mr Gandhi's tweet comes hours after India breached the 3 lakh coronavirus cases-mark with 11,000 fresh cases surfacing in 24 hours - the highest yet.

In the graphs, the baseline figure rises steadily from 0 to 7,500.

The post quoted one of internet's favourite quotes: Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.



Mr Gandhi has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the lockdown, its impact on the economy and the staggered easing of restrictions even as the Health Ministry data shows cases rising dramatically.

A week earlier, Mr Gandhi had shared another set of graphs showing how "India's lockdown had failed" in comparison with other countries, where number of daily cases fell after restrictions were imposed.



The tweet came close on heels of Mr Gandhi's interview of industrialist Rajiv Bajaj who had said that a "draconian" but "porous" lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus ended up "flattening the wrong curve" and left the country with the worst of both worlds.

The central government-imposed lockdown, dubbed the world's biggest, has also been blamed for leaving lakhs of poor and migrant workers without access to income, food or shelter.

In early February, around two weeks after India reported its first coronavirus case and while the government was preparing a visit for US President Donald Trump, Mr Gandhi had said PM Modi's administration was not taking the "extremely serious threat" seriously enough.

Recently, India became the country with fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, and is now behind USA, Russia and Brazil.