Stricter Fines For Lockdown Violators In Delhi As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Rule violations, including defying quarantine rules, will be fined (Representational)

Delhi residents will face stricter penalties for violating lockdown rules as coronavirus cases in the national capital inch closer to 39,000 amid strong criticism from the Supreme Court over AAP government's handling of the situation which it called "horrendous, horrific and pathetic".

Lt Governor Anil Baijal today empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of COVID-19 rules. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for first-time offenders and Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders, the statement read.

Rule violations, including defying quarantine rules, not maintaining social distancing, not wearing a mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, will cost a fine, according to a statement from the Lt Governor's office.

In case of failure to pay spot penalty, action will be taken against violators.

The stricter rules come after Delhi recorded over 2,000 cases in 24 hours for the second consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, 1,547 people were cured of the disease which has killed lakhs across the globe. This is the biggest number of recoveries recorded in the national capital in a day.

Delhi will have 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases by July 31 based on the current doubling rate of the infection, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday adding that cases in the capital are doubling every 12-13 days. A large number of districts in the city are in "red zones" which are places with more than 10 COVID-19 cases.

Uttarakhand too today imposed strict rules for lockdown rules violations - not wearing a mask can land you in jail for 6 months and cost you a fine of Rs 5,000. Wearing a mask is mandatory in all states while stepping outside - many have announced that not wearing one will cost you a fine.