More Than Half Of India's Coronavirus Patients Have Recovered: Centre

India's COVID-19 recovery rate crossed 50 per cent today. (Representational)

India's COVID-19 recovery rate crossed 50 per cent today even as the country logged the biggest single-day jump of 11,929 new infections in the last 24 hours, the government data said.

The recovery rate is 50.60% at present, indicating that of all the cases of COVID-19, half of them have recovered.

Even though India recorded more than 11,000 new infections for the second consecutive day today, recoveries continued to outnumber the rise in active cases. The active number of cases in the country at present is 1,49,348 while 1,62,378 patients have been cured of the highly contagious disease with 8,049 recoveries in a day, the health ministry numbers showed.

With 311 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the total death count in the country has risen to 9,195.

According to the medical research body ICMR, 1,51,432 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 56,58,614.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the pandemic situation in the national capital. Mr Shah - in multiple tweets - after the meeting, said that strengthening of containment measures, ramping up testing and adequate health infrastructure preparedness in the city were discussed in the meeting.

The Union Home Minister also said that Delhi will be given 500 railway coaches to address the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients.

The national capital - one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in the country - has logged nearly 38,000 cases so far.

More than 70,000 new patients and more than 2,000 deaths have been recorded in the country in a week as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat continue to remain the worst-affected states.