Amit Shah Calls All-Party Meeting On Coronavirus Crisis In Delhi Tomorrow

India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,20,922 cases today

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold all all-party meeting tomorrow to review the management for coronavirus in the National Capital Region, which includes Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana. The meeting, an official note said, will be held at 11 am in the North Block. The parties invited include Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, BJP, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

The meeting follows the strictures of the Supreme Court on Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu -- states with the highest incidence of coronavirus.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had sealed border with Delhi, contending that the movement of people to and from the national capital was spreading the infection in the states.

Uttar Pradesh told the Supreme Court on Friday that it would continue the travel restrictions as there are 40 times more COVID-19 cases in the national capital compared to Noida and Ghaziabad. Haryana said it would allow travel for all to and from Delhi without restrictions.

This morning, Mr Shah announced a series of measures for Delhi after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and officials of the State Disaster Management Committee were also present at the meet.

The measures included the immediate provision of 500 train carriages, to boost the number of available beds for coronavirus patients, and testing facilities to up the numbers which had slid last week. The national capital, the ministers decided, will soon receive random testing kits to push up the numbers of coronavirus testing.