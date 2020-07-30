Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Ends Night Curfew; COVID-19 Death Count In US Tops 150,000

COVID-19 Updates: Worldwide, the number of cases stand at 16,849,365 (File)

The Centre on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing reopening of gyms and revoking night curfew from August. But restrictions remained in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings - be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

According to guidelines, activities in the containment zones shall be monitored strictly by state and Union Territory authorities and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

The announcement came as India logged more than 15 lakh coronavirus cases and the daily spike in cases grew close to 50,000.

Meanwhile, US deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stand at 16,849,365 while the death count at 662,738.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: