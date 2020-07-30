Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Ends Night Curfew; COVID-19 Death Count In US Tops 150,000

Coronavirus India Updates: The announcement came as India logged more than 15 lakh coronavirus cases and the daily spike in cases grew close to 50,000.

Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Ends Night Curfew; COVID-19 Death Count In US Tops 150,000

COVID-19 Updates: Worldwide, the number of cases stand at 16,849,365 (File)

New Delhi:

The Centre on Wednesday issued Unlock 3 guidelines, allowing reopening of gyms and revoking night curfew from August. But restrictions remained in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings - be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

According to guidelines, activities in the containment zones shall be monitored strictly by state and Union Territory authorities and the guidelines relating to containment measure in these zones shall be strictly implemented.

The announcement came as India logged more than 15 lakh coronavirus cases and the daily spike in cases grew close to 50,000.

Meanwhile, US deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, a number higher than in any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stand at 16,849,365 while the death count at 662,738. 

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Jul 30, 2020 06:19 (IST)
Coronavirus news: Delhi reports 1,035 new COVID-19 cases; hotels delinked from hospitals as situation appears improving

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced delinking of hotels from hospitals in view of the improving COVID-19 situation in the national capital, but directed officers to ensure strict compliance with existing testing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the city reported 1,035 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,33,310, while the death count rose by 26 to reach 3,907, PTI reported. 
India Coronavirus CasesCoronavirus Live Updates

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india