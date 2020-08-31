Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 35.42-Lakh Mark

COVID-19 India Live Updates: The Coronavirus case tally stands at 35,42,734

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A record surge of 78,761 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours took India's Covid tally to 35,42,733, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday morning. This is the highest single-day surge reported by any country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India is the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country has been recording the highest surge in cases recorded in a single day for the last 26 days.

In the last 24 hours, 948 deaths linked to the highly contagious disease were registered, taking the total number of fatalities to 63,498.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has extended its coronavirus lockdown to September 30 but has also announced major relaxations, including resuming intra-state bus services from September 1 and Chennai metro services from September 7.

