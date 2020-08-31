Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 35.42-Lakh Mark

COVID-19 India: In the last 24 hours, 948 deaths linked to the highly contagious disease were registered, taking the total number of fatalities to 63,498.

COVID-19 India Live Updates: The Coronavirus case tally stands at 35,42,734

New Delhi:

Coronavirus India Live Updates: A record surge of 78,761 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours took India's Covid tally to 35,42,733, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday morning. This is the highest single-day surge reported by any country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India is the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country has been recording the highest surge in cases recorded in a single day for the last 26 days.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has extended its coronavirus lockdown to September 30 but has also announced major relaxations, including resuming intra-state bus services from September 1 and Chennai metro services from September 7.

Here are the Live Updates Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 31, 2020 06:51 (IST)
Hope For "Very Significant Control" Over Covid By Diwali: Health Minister
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that we should have "very significant control" over COVID-19 by Diwali. Read more

Aug 31, 2020 06:50 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown, Restarts Metro, Buses, Allows Hotels To Open

Tamil Nadu has extended its coronavirus lockdown to September 30 but has also announced major relaxations, including resuming intra-state bus services from September 1 and Chennai metro services from September 7.

Aug 31, 2020 06:49 (IST)
Easing Curbs, Complacency Adds To Covid Surge In India, Sets Record
India reported 78,761 new coronavirus cases in the preceding 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in infections in the world - government data revealed Sunday morning, taking the total number of cases in the country past 35 lakh. Read more

