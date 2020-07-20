Coronavirus India Live News Update: COVID-19 Cases Cross 10.77-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus Cases India: India's recovery rate is at 62.86 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases on Saturday morning after 34,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported, taking the COVID-19 death count to 26,816. The recovery rate stood at 62.86 per cent on Saturday morning.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

India is the third country to record more than one million coronavirus cases, behind only the United States and Brazil.

