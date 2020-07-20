Delhi Health Minister Resumes Work A Month After He Got COVID-19

Coronavirus: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was given plasma therapy for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had contracted COVID-19 and was administered Convalescent Plasma Therapy, or CPT, after he developed complications, resumed work today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief offered his best wishes to Mr Jain who is returning to work a month after he tested positive for the highly infectious disease.

"Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes! (sic)" Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Jain returns to work on a day when Delhi added the lowest number of coronavirus cases in over a month. This is the ninth consecutive day that the national capital recorded daily spike within the range of 1,000-2,000 cases. Delhi had been reporting over 3,000 cases daily in the last week of June, which led to concerns and the government making drastic changes in testing strategies.

Mr Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in the national capital after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels. He had first tested negative for the virus. His second test, however, came positive.

He was shifted to Max Hospital's Saket facility in south Delhi after his condition worsened. He was put on oxygen support. His health improved after he was subjected to plasma therapy, an experimental procedure.

Within two days of getting CPT he was shifted out of the ICU, and discharged within a week's time.

Before Mr Jain, AAP MLA Aatishi had also tested positive for the virus and donated plasma after recovering.