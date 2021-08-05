Coronavirus Live Update: India Reported 42,625 New Cases On Wednesday

Covid-19 Cases in India: India's active caseload has increased to 4,04,958. (File)

India recorded 42,625 new coronavirus infections and 562 deaths on Wednesday, which pushed its tally of cumulative cases to 3,17,69,132 and death count to 4,25,757. The active caseload has increased to 4,04,958 and comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.37 per cent, according to yesterday's 8 am data.

The pandemic is "still raging" in the country and eight states have shown a rise in the R-factor, the government said yesterday, calling it a "significant problem".

