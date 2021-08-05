Coronavirus Live Update: India Reported 42,625 New Cases On Wednesday

India recorded 42,625 new coronavirus infections and 562 deaths on Wednesday, which pushed its tally of cumulative cases to 3,17,69,132 and death count to 4,25,757. The active caseload has increased to 4,04,958 and comprise 1.29 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.37 per cent, according to yesterday's 8 am data.
The pandemic is "still raging" in the country and eight states have shown a rise in the R-factor, the government said yesterday, calling it a "significant problem".
Here are the LIVE updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
COVID-19: Odisha Chief Minister Warns Of Complete Lockdown If Rules Not Followed
Warning people of the state not to take the relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown for granted, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state government will be forced to declare complete lockdown if it feels that people aren't following COVID-19 protocols properly. "Odisha didn't face the situation that many other states faced during the second wave of COVID-19. The third wave can hit early as the scientists have warned. The government will be forced to declare complete lockdown if it feels that people aren't following COVID protocols properly," he said.
Warning people of the state not to take the relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown for granted, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state government will be forced to declare complete lockdown if it feels that people aren't following COVID-19 protocols properly. "Odisha didn't face the situation that many other states faced during the second wave of COVID-19. The third wave can hit early as the scientists have warned. The government will be forced to declare complete lockdown if it feels that people aren't following COVID protocols properly," he said.