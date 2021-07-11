Coronavirus India Latest News LIVE Updates: 42,766 New Covid Cases In India

Coronavirus Cases India: The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections (File)

India logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of deaths has climbed to 4,07,145, with 1,206 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.48 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.20 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.

The Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 19, while relaxing a few restrictions. The graded easing of restrictions come as the state is witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases. Shops can remain open for an hour longer and need to shut only by 9 pm.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases:

Jul 11, 2021 05:44 (IST) Daily infections in Tamil Nadu drop below 3,000



Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 2,913 new COVID-19 cases, which include those of five returnees from other States, the Health Department said.

This pushed the total infected so far to 25,16,011, the department said.

Forty-nine deaths today took the toll to 33,371 till date, the department said.

As many as 3,321 people got discharged during the day aggregating to 24,49,873 leaving 32,767 active infections, according to a bulletin.