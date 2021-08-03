Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 40,134 New Cases, 422 Deaths Reported On Monday

India reported 40,134 new cases of COVID-19 and 422 more deaths on Monday. So far, 4.24 lakh people have died due to Covid in the country while the total caseload now stands at 3.16 crore.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government yesterday relaxed some Covid restrictions in the state, allowing malls, gymnasiums and salons to open up. The Mumbai local body, too, has eased several curbs in the financial capital.
Here are the LIVE updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
COVID-19 Latest News: New Zealand PM Takes Covid Test After Reporting Sick
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a COVID-19 test after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter, the government spokesman said on Tuesday, according to news agency Reuters. Ardern will step back from her duties for the day due to the sickness and the deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take on the responsibilities, the spokesman said. New Zealand is largely free of coronavirus and has had no cases in the community since February.