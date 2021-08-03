30,549 New COVID-19 Cases In India In 24 Hours, 24% Lower Than Yesterday

30,549 new Covid cases were reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday morning. This is a significant drop from the 40,134 cases reported yesterday - a 24 per cent decrease - and it is the first time it is below 40,000 in the past week.

Cumulative active caseload has dropped marginally 4.04 lakh after 38,887 people were declared to have recovered from the infection in 24 hours. Active cases constitute 1.28 per cent of total cases.

Daily and weekly positivity rates remain below the danger level of five per cent - 1.85 per cent and 2.39 per cent, respectively. More worryingly, the 'R' factor, or the rate of reproduction of the virus, is still above the 1.0 mark, which continues to fuel warnings of a third wave.