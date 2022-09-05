Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 7,219 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

India COVID-19 Live Updates: The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections. (File)

With 6,809 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,56,535, while the active cases declined to 55,114, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total death count reached 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

