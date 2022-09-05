Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 7,219 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths

With 6,809 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,56,535, while the active cases declined to 55,114, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The total death count reached 5,27,991 with 26 fatalities which includes five deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 12.28 Lakh People Against COVID-19 In Mega Drive
Tamil Nadu on Sunday vaccinated 12.28 lakh people against COVID-19 in the 35th mega vaccination exercise held in the state.
A total of 78,337 people received the first dose, 2,91,028 the second jab, while 8,59,628 got the precautionary booster dose, a release said.
The total number of people who were vaccinated above the age of 18 years with the first dose comprises 96.39 per cent and the second dose 90.61 per cent.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian, Principal Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, inspected the vaccination camps in Chennai along with the Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Ranjan among others.
The department commenced the mass vaccination programme beginning September 12, 2021 which has been held in over 50,000 camps including primary health centres, government schools, anganwadi centres among others.