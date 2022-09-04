Coronavirus Live: India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India recorded 7,219 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,44,49,726.
Till date 5,27,965 people have died to the infection, including 25 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.
The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, with 98.68 per cent of the once infected people able to fight off the infection, the health ministry said.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
West Bengal Reports 193 New COVID-19 Cases
West Bengal reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.
The tally now stands at 21,07,707 and the number of fatalities at 21,472, a bulletin by the department said, The number of active cases decreased to 2,268 following 283 recoveries.
Till Saturday 20,83,967 people had recovered in West Bengal since the outbreak of COVID-19, the bulletin said..