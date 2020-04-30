No Community Transmission Of Coronavirus In Kashmir: Official

Authorities were working with dedication on contact tracing, sampling and treatment round-the-clock.

There is no community transmission of the novel coronavirus in Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner K Pandurang Pole said on Wednesday, asserting the administration was ready to meet any exigency that may arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know the source of every case that has been detected here. There is not a single case where we are facing any difficulty in tracing the source. Definitely, we are not in the community transmission mode," Mr Pole told reporters.

He said the high number of cases which are coming from particular areas like Gund Jehangeer, Hajin or Gund Qaiser in north Kashmir's Bandipora district or from Anantnag was because most of the positive cases were basically from the contacts, who have been identified.

Mr Pole said the authorities were working with dedication on contact tracing, sampling and treatment round-the-clock.

"The administration is ready to meet any exigency which arises due to the current COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Describing SKIMS hospital at Soura as the AIIMS of the Valley, Pole said it is playing a major role in fighting the pandemic.

"It has treated 150 COVID-19 patients and is conducting 700 to 800 COVID-19 tests daily," he added.

The divisional commissioner said the agriculture activities have already started in rural areas across the valley.

"Daily 30 to 40 trucks transport apples from cold stores to the outside mandis and till date 12,000 metric tonnes have been imported. The agricultural or rural activities have been revived. The government construction works are being resumed by following all safety guidelines," he said.

Referring to those residents of the valley who are stranded outside the UT, Pole said the government is working on the issue and proper action will be taken after the issuance of the guidelines by the Centre.

"There are about 26,000 persons from Jammu and Kashmir, including 15,000 from the valley, who are outside. We have brought back 6,300 persons so far," he said.