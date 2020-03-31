Another COVID-19 Patient Dies In Bengal, 3 Deaths So Far

Coronavirus, Bengal: The man had recently travelled to the northern part of the state, he said.

Howrah:

A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The woman in her 40s had recently visited north Bengal but had no foreign travel history, he said.

"The person died on Monday night before test results came. Her test results confirmed that she was infected with the coronavirus," the official said.

Meanwhile, four new cases of coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal, taking the count to 26, he said.

