5 Accused Of Attacking Health Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In UP's Moradabad

The five accused had allegedly attacked a team of health workers in Moradabad.

Five people who were accused of attacking health workers tested positive for Coronavirus in UP's Moradabad on Wednesday, prompting the police department to quarantine 73 policemen who came in contact with them.

The five accused are among the 17 who were arrested after a mob attacked a team of health workers in Moradabad's Nawabpura on April 15 to prevent it from taking a coronavirus-infected man to an isolation facility.

Police official Amit Pathak said samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centres, have been sent for testing.

"We have enough staff at Nagphani police station to tackle the situation," he said.