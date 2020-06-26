Families Of Cops Who Died Fighting Covid Can Stay In Staff Quarters: Maharashtra

Families of cops who died Covid duty can stay in government quarters, minister said. (Representational)

Families of the policemen who died while discharging duty in the fight against COVID-19 can stay in government accommodation till the respective staffer's retirement date, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Friday.

The minister informed that 51 policemen have lost their lives to COVID-19 since its outbreak in the state in March.

Mr Deshmukh lavished praise on the security personnel for working "day in, day out" to contain the spread of the disease.

The state government has already taken a decision to give Rs 65 lakh assistance to the families of cops who have died due to COVID-19.

