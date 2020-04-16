'Is Anyone Sitting Idle?': Himanta Sarma Defends Centre On COVID-19 Testing

"People are ready to tests, you have to give us facility," he said.

The centre is committed to carry out widescale testing for coronavirus but lack of adequate facilities has proved to be a challenge in India's fight against the epidemic, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today, adding that health officials have been working day and night to identify those who have been infected with the infectious disease.

"The low number of testing is not deliberate. We need more infrastructure, and its coming up. From one labrotary we have gone upto 272. It is absolutely wrong to say India is not conducting tests. People are ready to test, only we need facility," Mr Sarma said in an exclusive interview to NDTV. Mr Sarma's response comes at a time when the opposition parties have questioned the government's efforts at increasing coronavirus testing as it extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown to May 3 to contain the pandemic.

"Is anyone sitting idle? Is anybody refusing sample? The question is that you have an infrastructure problem. ICMR has recognised only one labrotary. Now they are recognising everyday based on their capability, based on their medicine. People are ready to tests, you have to give us facility," he said.

India conducted 2.31 lakh till Monday, the government said on Tuesday, adding that the country has enough test kits to "cover for a very long time". The number of isolation beds and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are also being increased around the country as the situation evolves, the Health Ministry said.

On Wednesday, Assam became the first state to receive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from China. Mr Sarma received the consignment of 50,000 PPE kits that was supplied by a cargo flight operated by Blue Dart.

"We were able to procure from China first because we placed our orders well in advance. We also used our personal contacts to get this through," the minister said.

Mr Sarma also spoke on the preparations in the state to control the epidemic. He also raised concern that Assam could witness a second phase spike in cases once the inter-state borders are opened. "As per our counting, over five lakh people are based across the country. They might come to the state once the transport ban is lifted. This might result in second wave of virus," he said.

Assam has a ready stock of 2 lakh PPE kits, the minister said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 414 in India, with 37 deaths reported in the last 24 Hours, government data shows. The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in India has risen to 12,380 today. Assam has reported 32 coronavirus cases and one death so far.

Golaghat district has reported the highest of nine cases, followed by four each from Goalpara, Nalbari Morigaon and Dhubri, two from Silchar, one each from Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Kamrup, Lakhimpur and South Salmara