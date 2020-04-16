'Lockdown Doesn't Defeat Coronavirus': Rahul Gandhi's Message To Centre

Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi said that currently testing levels for COVID-19 are too low

A lockdown is not the solution to fight coronavirus, the government should go for testing "aggressively and strategically", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today. He also suggested that there should be two zones in India - hotspot and non-hotspot.

"In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing and chasing the virus and going beyond and this is my advice to the government -- use testing," the Congress MP said, addressing the media through a video app.

Right now, he said, the government was chasing the virus, which would never give the correct picture of the pandemic in India.

"Currently testing levels are too low. I am proposing scaling up testing. One advice to the government is, push testing aggressively. Maximise testing and use testing strategically, to assist states in their fight," Mr Gandhi, an MP from Kerala's Wayanad, said.

He also said the government should prepare a minimum financial net. "You don't have to call it NYAY scheme," he remarked, suggesting pre-emptive action to provide food security.

"Don't take it as criticism," he said.

"I don't want go to go in the past. We must fight unitedly together and not get into the blame game. Instead let's use our resources carefully and give the money to states and districts."

He predicted a "massive financial backlash", stating that the first wave of unemployment was already on its way.

"We must ensure that in protecting lives, we don't destroy our economy completely."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have a more detailed conversation with states. "But the Prime Minister has a different style of working and we can work around that style," he said.