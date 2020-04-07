Highest Number Of Deaths Due To COVID-19 In Maharashtra

Coronavirus: Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in India

The data on fatalities due to COVID-19 in India shows that Maharashtra has seen the highest number of deaths due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that was first detected in China in December. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans.

Maharashtra, which remains the worst-hit state with more than 781 cases, also has a very high fatality rate. Currently with 45 deaths, the highest in India, its fatality rate is 5.8.

Delhi, which has the second-highest number of reported cases, has a low fatality rate of 1.4. Kerala with 314 cases, and one of the earliest infected states, has had only two deaths.

Gujarat has 144 positive cases and 11 deaths, while Madhya Pradesh has 216 cases and 14 deaths - both these states have highest fatalities due to COVID-19 next to Maharashtra.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, the nodal body of the country's battle against coronavirus, said it has tested more than 1 lakh samples. More than 11,400 samples were tested on Monday, it said.

Worldwide, 1.2 million people have been infected and nearly 66,000 killed. US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, asking for India to allow export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients. India had halted sale of this drug, and its variations. As of Sunday, the US reported over three lakh cases and 8,000 deaths.