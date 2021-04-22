Haryana Shops To Be Closed From 6 pm Tomorrow, Non-Essential Gatherings Banned

Coronavirus: Gurgaon, neighbouring Delhi, is among the worst-affected districts in Haryana.

Shops in Haryana will remain closed from 6 pm tomorrow and non-essential gatherings have been banned as the coronavirus crisis grows in the state along with the rest of the country.

"All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate)," Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted.

The state, which has witnessed a massive surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, had earlier announced summer vacation for all schools from today to May 31.

Haryana on Tuesday alleged "loot" of its share of oxygen supply by Delhi and, ordered police protection for its oxygen tankers. Following Mr Vij's allegation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Delhi should get the quota that it was meant to get".

The state had also recently capped the number of people who can attend indoor events to 50 and for open spaces, to 200.

On Wednesday, Haryana logged 9,623 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths. The state has reported over 3.81 lakh cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965. The virus killed 2,104 people in the same duration.