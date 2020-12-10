Haryana Schools To Reopen For Senior Classes Next Week, Covid Report Must

Physical classes for senior schoolchildren in Haryana will resume from next week, the state government has informed. Students will have to produce medical certificates not older than 72 hours to attend classes, a government note read.

"It has been decided that students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend their government or private schools from December 14 for three hours daily -- between 10 AM to 1 PM," the Directorate School Education said in a circular.

Classes for Grades 9 and 11 will commence from December 21, it added.

School and college students have been taking online classes as physical classes were banned in March by the Central government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students. The Centre, a few weeks ago, allowed states to decide if they wanted to resume physical classes. However, because of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent festive reason, most states took a cautious approach.