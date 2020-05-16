Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar Welcomes Nirmala Sitharaman's Announcements For Farmers

ML Khattar said this will help in expeditiously achieving targets envisaged for the agriculture sector.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements for the agriculture sector will prove to be extremely beneficial for farmers and states.

Mr Khattar also said this package will help achieving the vision of strengthening agriculture and its allied sectors and doubling of income of farmers.

"It will help the state government overcome the resource crunch of the last two months for various schemes for the welfare of farmers proposed in the state budget," Mr Khattar said in a statement.

He said that steps announced by the Union Finance Minister will give a major boost to the efforts made by the state government and help in expeditiously achieving targets envisaged for the agriculture sector.