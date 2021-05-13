12-16 Week Gap Between Covishield Doses, Recommends Government Panel

The gap between two doses of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine can be increased to 12-16 weeks, a government panel recommended on Thursday. No change has been suggested for dosage interval for Covaxin - the second vaccine in use in India.

The increase in dosage interval for Covishield comes amid an acute nationwide shortage of doses as manufacturer Serum Institute struggles to keep pace with demand

This is the second increase in dosage interval for Covishield in three months; in March the centre told states and UTs to increase the gap from 28 days to six-eight weeks for better results.