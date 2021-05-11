Maharashtra To 'Slow Down' Vaccination For Those In 18-44 Years Age Group

There will be no stoppage of the vaccination process, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Maharashtra today said it is "slowing down the Covid vaccination process for those in 18-45 age group to focus on those aged above that due to a shortage of doses in the state. There will, however, be no stoppage of vaccination, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

"We are slowing down the process (of vaccination) for 18-44 because we don't have vaccines. We don't want to stop, but right now we have no vaccines, so we will be giving vaccines right now to 45+ only," Mr Tope told NDTV. "A discussion is on with the Chief Minister on getting more vaccine."

Earlier in the day, the state had said it was considering the possibility of importing vaccines directly for the use of citizens in Mumbai.

"We are looking at the possibility of globally procuring vaccines for Mumbai. If we can do that.. we have a roadmap to vaccinate the people of Mumbai within three weeks," state minister Aaditya Thackeray had said on Monday.

The worst-hit state in this pandemic, Maharashtra yesterday reported 37,236 fresh infections, taking its overall case load to nearly 51.4 lakhs, with yesterday's 549 deaths taking its total fatalities to 76,398.