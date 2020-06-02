4 Flights From UAE With Over 700 Passengers Leave For India Amid Lockdown

Under Vande Bharat Mission, more than 50,000 Indians have been brought back. (File)

Four Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission left UAE today for Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur with 729 stranded Indians.

"4 special flights today took 729 passengers from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Kannur. Thanks to Air India and all the Front Line Heroes for supporting Vande Bharat Mission," the Indian embassy in UAE said in a tweet.

Under Vande Bharat Mission, more than 50,000 stranded Indian citizens have been brought back to the country amid the ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced that the second phase of the mission has been extended till June 13.