Delhi Schools Open On Monday, Gyms Too, 100% Staff In Offices: Sources

COVID-19: Delhi has allowed schools and colleges to reopen

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi can re-open from Monday, the Delhi government decided in a meeting today, sources have said. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA, after a meeting today also allowed gyms to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

The duration of night curfew has been reduced by an hour; it's now from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, night curfew started from 10 pm.

Schools can re-open in phases - Classes 9 to 12 can run from February 7 - and teachers who aren't vaccinated can't take classes, sources said.

Offices can work with 100 per cent attendance and people driving cars alone need not wear masks, sources said.

The national capital's decision to ease restrictions and allow schools and colleges to re-open comes a day after the centre said COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, or the number of people infected every 100 tests, have started falling.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India in the two weeks between January 21 and February 3 have fallen by 50 per cent from 3,47,254 to 1,72,433.

During the same period, positivity rate or the number of infections per 100 tests fell by 39 per cent from 17.94 per cent to 10.99 per cent, which shows a clear decline in daily positivity rate indicating decreased spread of COVID-19 infection.