Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted that he had isolated himself at home.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," Mr Baijal wrote.

Mr Baijal had held several meetings over the past few days to discuss the Covid situation in Delhi.

Before announcing a lockdown in Delhi on April 19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met with the Lieutenant Governor.

Mr Kejriwal was among those who wished him speedy recovery.

