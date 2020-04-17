Defying Lockdown, Hundreds Attend Temple Event In Karnataka

A case has been registered against 20 people and further investigation is going on

Hundreds of people participated in the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival in Chitapur village on Thursday, violating the lockdown orders.

"Today at 6.30 am, around 100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for about 20 mintues and took part in chariot pulling procession," Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told ANI.

A case has been registered against 20 people and further investigation is going to ascertain more details related to the religious gathering.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector has been suspended.

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state''s tally to 315 (ANI)

