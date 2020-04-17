Defying Lockdown, Hundreds Attend Temple Event In Karnataka

"Today at 6.30 am, around 100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for about 20 mintues and took part in chariot pulling procession," Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told ANI.

A case has been registered against 20 people and further investigation is going on

Kalaburagi:

Hundreds of people participated in the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival in Chitapur village on Thursday, violating the lockdown orders.

A case has been registered against 20 people and further investigation is going to ascertain more details related to the religious gathering.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector has been suspended.

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state''s tally to 315 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

KarnatakaKarnataka TempleCoronavirus India Lockdown
