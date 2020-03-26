Trail Of Possible Infection By Kashmir's 1st Coronavirus Death: Officials

Kashmir reported its first COVID-19-linked death today (File)

Kashmir reported its first death linked to the COVID-19 virus - a 65-year-old man, who was patient No 2 in the region and tested positive on Tuesday, died in a government hospital in Srinagar this morning. The entire neighbourhood has been sealed by the police and contact tracing is underway.

The man was a religious preacher affiliated to the Tableeji Jamaat and his death has sparked concern among authorities who fear mishandling of his case may have resulted in trail of infection; official sources have said over 70 people, including seven doctors had come in contact with him and at least four have tested positive so far. All the rest have been shifted to different quarantine facilities.

An inquiry has been ordered into the alleged mishandling, with PK Pole, Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir), writing in his report: "...the patient has not been handled as per protocol required... knowing the travel history of the patient... the hospital administration has not brought it into the notice of Divisional/District/Police authorities when he left without getting admitted".

The patient had been given "ample time to spread the virus", the report added, accusing hospital administration of negligence and asking for an explanation.

A resident of Srinagar's Hyderpora neighbourhood, the man had travelled to different parts of the country before returning to Kashmir on March 16.

The organisation he belonged to - Tableegi Jamaat - is headquartered at Banglwali Masjid in Delhi's Nizamuddin neighbourhood and has a vast network of mosques around the world. The organisation encourages followers to spend up to three months in religious service and visit these mosques.

Among the locations visited by the 65-year-old man who died of coronavirus were Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Deoband and, as per officials a mosque in Jammu's Samba before flying to Srinagar. Upon his arrival city he also visited a neighbourhood mosque, where he came in contact with others.

Continuing his trail of possible infection, he then visited the Jamaat centre in Sopore in north Kashmir where officials say he came in contact with several people and they too have started contact tracing to break the chain of infection.

All through this time, officials say, the man was coughing and sneezing. He visited three major hospitals in Srinagar. At one of these a doctor who was consulted told NDTV the man had concealed details about his travel history.

In Kashmir, where 11 active cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed so far, more than 5,000 people have been placed under observation for possible infection.

Across India the number of active cases has crossed 600 and, as per the Union Health Ministry, at least 13 deaths have been linked to this virus.

The country entered a "total lockdown" on Wednesday, as ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to halt the spread of the virus. "Forget about stepping out of your homes for the next 21 days," the Prime Minister said in a televised address to the nation the day before.

Worldwide the virus, which originated in China's Wuhan district in December last year, has killed more than 18,000 people and infected over 4.1 lakh others.