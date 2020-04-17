Coronavirus News Live Updates: India Case Count Crosses 12,000-Mark

Covid-19 India Updates: The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in India has risen to 12,759.

In India, more than 12,000 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 25, India entered a three-week lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14. The lockdown was extended till May 3. Commenting on the extended lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said: "In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing and chasing the virus and going beyond and this is my advice to the government -- use testing."

The novel coronavirus has killed over 1.4 lakh people across the globe, according to a tally by the news agency AFP. The highly contagious virus, that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has forced more than 4.4 billion people or nearly 57 per cent of the world's population to follow lockdown measures.

The United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, has the most deaths of any country. The death count there has crossed the 31,000-mark. 

In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country with over 22,000 deaths and Spain follows with over 19,000 deaths. 

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Apr 17, 2020 05:55 (IST)
Coronavirus news: Donald Trump Says, states already clear of virus can open"'literally tomorrow"

President Donald Trump said that more sparsely populated states where coronavirus is not a problem can reopen their economies "literally tomorrow."

"You're talking about those states that are in great shape already? They will be able to go literally tomorrow," he said.

In other comments, Trump named North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming as "a lot different" to hard-hit states like New York, AFP reported.
