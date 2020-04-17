Coronavirus News Live Updates: India Case Count Crosses 12,000-Mark

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: Death count stands at 420 (File)

In India, more than 12,000 people have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On March 25, India entered a three-week lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14. The lockdown was extended till May 3. Commenting on the extended lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said: "In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing and chasing the virus and going beyond and this is my advice to the government -- use testing."

The novel coronavirus has killed over 1.4 lakh people across the globe, according to a tally by the news agency AFP. The highly contagious virus, that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has forced more than 4.4 billion people or nearly 57 per cent of the world's population to follow lockdown measures.

The United States, now the epicentre of the pandemic, has the most deaths of any country. The death count there has crossed the 31,000-mark.

In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country with over 22,000 deaths and Spain follows with over 19,000 deaths.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic: