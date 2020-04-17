Coronavirus Recovery Rate Up In 3 Days, Over 1,000 Cases In 24 Hours

Coronavirus: 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in last 24 hours

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in India has climbed to 13,387, with 1,000 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 437 in the country, government data shows.

The recovery rate that indicates the number of people who have successfully fought off the disease stood at 13.06 on Friday, an improvement over Thursday's 12.02 and Wednesday's 11.41.

In the last 24 hours, 260 patients were declared cured from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals - the biggest number of recovery so far in India.

On Thursday, 183 were discharged from hospitals after they recovered.

An internal government assessment suggests that India may touch its peak of coronavirus cases in the first week of May, after which the number will decline, sources in the Home Ministry have said.

"The next one week is crucial. India is going to ramp up its testing. All those who have symptoms related to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection will be tested," a senior bureaucrat told NDTV.