Mega Kumaraswamy Wedding Day In Karnataka Amid COVID-19 Scrutiny, Warning

Blessings for the bride and the groom at arm's length and a flower-decked house without a soul at its door marked the morning of a mega political wedding in Karnataka amid the coronavirus lockdown. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy will marry Revathi, the grandniece of a former minister, at a farmhouse about 28 km from state capital Bengaluru.

In Karnataka, where people are fond of big weddings that go on for days, a low-key ceremony on Friday will mark the celebrations between two political families. Only close family members are at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, said former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, the father of the groom.

Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician, contested the national election last year from his family stronghold Mandya, but lost.

The families had earlier organized grand functions in Ramanagara, the assembly constituency of Mr Kumaraswamy. But in a video message on Thursday, the Janata Dal Secular leader appealed to supporters to stay away from the venue, which had been shifted from Bengaluru, a designated "red zone" for COVID-19.

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M Krishnappa.

"It is difficult to maintain social distancing if the event is organised at home. That's the reason we are organising the event at our farmhouse in Bidadi. I request my workers and well-wishers to avoid attending the event," Mr Kumaraswamy said, adding that the decision to go ahead with the wedding was taken after consulting doctors, including those in his family, he said.

Only around 60 to 70 people of the family would attend the wedding, he claimed, promising a bigger event later.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan has said that action will be taken against the former chief minister "without a second thought" if guidelines are not followed during the wedding.

"If Kumaraswamy does not follow guidelines, action will be taken against him without a second thought," Mr Narayan said on Thursday, to questions on wedding preparations seen at the farmhouse.

"Kumaraswamy has made a public statement that guidelines will be followed. He is a people's representative. He's in public life for a long time. He should abide by guidelines. Since he has been in a responsible position for a long time...he was chief minister of Karnataka, he's also an MLA from Ramnagar, so guidelines must be followed. There must not be any excuse, he can't say that people came without invitation," Mr Narayan told news agency ANI.

The minister said he would ask for the event to be filmed and documented.

Karnataka has 315 coronavirus cases, including 13 deaths.



