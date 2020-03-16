Chief Justice Rules Out Complete Shutdown Of Supreme Court Amid Virus Spread

Justice SA Bobde clarified that there cannot be a "complete shutdown" of courts due to coronavirus.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Sunday clarified that there cannot be a "complete shutdown" of courts due the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The CJI held a meeting with four top court judges, bar leaders of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association and eminent doctors to discuss the situation and the steps that can be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Justice Bobde ruled out the possibility of a shutdown of the top court and said as virtual courts were on the verge of commencement, there could only be a possibility of a limited shutdown at the present instance, an official statement said.

"The meeting was chaired by the Chief Justice of India along with Justice Arun Mishra, Justice UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice L Nageswara Rao," the statement said, adding that the CJI requested the bar to ensure compliance of the safety measures as suggested by experts.

Justice Bobde further clarified that any demand of the bar and the bench would be subordinated to the medical advice drawn in the meeting, it said.

The bar said that a common medical advice was issued by medical experts after the meeting.

A declaration ought to obtained by all the persons seeking entry to the court, stating: "Whether the person has travelled overseas especially to any of the notified countries? (and in case of the person having visited any of the notified countries he/she should not be allowed any access to the Court)," one of the advice reads.

It said that a visitor to the top court would have to disclose either the person had any cough or cold for past one or two days.

"Whether the person has anybody in his close contact of any infected person?," it said.

These declaration forms should be filled by all entrants in the entry level, the bar body said.