India Sees Fewest Covid Cases In 75 Days; 2,726 Deaths: 10 Points

The country's daily Covid cases hit record high on May 7 when 4.14 lakh infections were reported. Today's daily rise is the lowest since March 31. The positivity rate stood at 3.45 per cent. 2.95 crore total cases have reported so far and over 3.7 lakh people have died; 2,726 people died since yesterday.

Novovax on Monday said its vaccine against coronavirus is more than 90 percent effective. The jab "demonstrated 100 per cent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 per cent efficacy overall," the company said in a statement. The vaccine will be manufactured by the Pune-Based Serum Institute, which is already producing Covishield in India.

Delhi, Haryana and several other states have eased restrictions amid drop in cases. On Monday, Bengal extended curbs for two more weeks. But factories have been allowed to open.

Maharashtra, which has the highest overall caseload in the country, on Monday recorded 8,129 cases, the lowest daily rise in over 3 months. Mumbai's Dharavi for the first time recorded no new cases since the second wave had hit the state.

Delta variant has sparked huge concerns in many countries. While one study has claimed vaccines by Pfizer and AstraZeneca protect against the variant, Public Health England has said two doses of COVID-19 vaccines are "highly effective" in preventing hospital admission. With a double dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot, the rate was 92 percent, the PHE added.

India has so far administered over 25 crore vaccine doses, and it aims to vaccinate over 108 crore people by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked G7 leaders for their support in India's fight against second Covid wave. The country has also received support from the nations on its vaccine patent waiver proposal, the government said on Sunday.

The government on Monday said states will get 96,490 doses in the next three days. The centre has faced criticism over vaccine shortage, which has been a roadblock in India's fight against Covid.

Worldwide, over 17 crore cases have been recorded since the first case was recorded from China's Wuhan city in November, 2019. More than 38 lakh people have died.