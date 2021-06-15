India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Novavax Covid Vaccine, To Be Made By Serum Institute, Shows 90% Efficacy

COVID-19: Novavax's COVID-19 jab is more than 90% effective, the vaccine-maker said. (File)

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90 per cent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US study.

The jab "demonstrated 100% protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4% efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding "the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity."

The Maryland-headquartered company said it intended to apply for regulatory approval by the third quarter of 2021, AFP.

Meanwhile, people infected with COVID-19's delta variant, first detected in India, are more than twice as likely to end up in the hospital than with the alpha variant identified in the U.K. last year.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc protect against delta, researchers said Monday. They found the shot made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE offered better protection in a large study from Scotland, Bloomberg reported.

