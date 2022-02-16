India Records 30,615 Fresh Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.45%

The death count climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities (File)

India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for ten consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.32 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,18,43,446, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.19 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 173.86 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 514 new fatalities include 304 from Kerala and 35 from Maharashtra.

A total of 5,09,872 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,451 from Maharashtra, 62,681 from Kerala, 39,691 from Karnataka, 37,946 from Tamil Nadu, 26,081 from Delhi, 23,404 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,061 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

