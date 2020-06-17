30 Coronavirus Deaths, 583 Cases: UP Sees Highest Single-Day Spike

Uttar Pradesh today reported 30 COVID-19 deaths and 583 new cases. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 30 COVID-19 deaths -- 15 in Meerut district alone -- and 583 new cases of infection, registering the highest single-day spikes on both counts, an official said.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 465 and infected cases to 15,181, he said.

Among the 30 new deaths, 15 occurred in Meerut, four in Ghaziabad, three in Agra and one each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Hapur, Rampur, Mainpuri, Gonda, Bahraich and Bhadohi, an official bulletin said.

Among 465 deaths in the state till date, the maximum 77 have occurred in Meerut, followed by 72 in Agra, it said.

Of the total infected people, 9,239 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, leaving a total of 5,477 active cases in the state, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

The official put the recovery rate in the state at around 61 per cent, adding a total of 16,159 tests, highest so far in a day, were conducted on Tuesday.

"ASHA workers are tracking migrants, who have returned to the state, and have reached out to over 17 lakh of them. Altogether 1,485 of migrant workers were found symptomatic and their samples have been sent for testing," he said.