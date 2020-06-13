



Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours Cross 11,000-Mark

India has recorded the highest single-day jump so far of 11,458 fresh cases, pushing the total number of cases to to 3,08,993, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus. The death count rose to 8,884 with a single-day spike of 386 fatalities.

India's recovery rate - the number of patients who have successfully fought the viral illness - stood at 49.94 per cent this morning. 1,54,330 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said.