Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 23,000-Mark; 718 Deaths, 37 In 24 Hours

Coronavirus cases, India: More than 700 people have died so far.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has shot up to 23,077, including 718 deaths, Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that 1,684 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 37 people died.

The increase in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country is "more or less linear, not exponential", the government said on Thursday. "The growth of COVID-19 cases has been more or less linear, not exponential; this indicates that the strategies we adopted have succeeded in containing the infection to a particular level. Post imposition of lockdown, while the number of new positive cases has increased by 16 times, testing has increased by 24 times," CK Mishra, Chairman of one of the 11 empowered groups set up by PM Modi to deal with the health crisis, said.

World 27,08,508 Cases 17,79,729 Active 7,37,994 Recovered 1,90,785 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 27,08,508 and 1,90,785 have died; 17,79,729 are active cases and 7,37,994 have recovered as on April 24, 2020 at 8:40 am.