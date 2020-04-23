Delhi Reports 2 Coronavirus Clusters: 46 In One Locality, 11 Of Family

Coronavirus: The number of containment zones was raised to 92 in Delhi.

Two new clusters of coronavirus cases emerged in Delhi on Thursday with 46 people in North Delhi's Jahangir Puri and 11 of a family in Old Delhi testing positive, health officials said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 2,376 on Thursday with 128 new cases and two deaths being reported in the day, according to the Delhi government.

The 46 people in Jahangir Puri have tested positive for coronavirus just days after 31 people, including a child, of an extended family were found infected with COVID-19 in the area, officials said. The area now has 77 coronavirus cases. Six policemen posted in the area have also tested positive for the infection.

They said that the fresh cases were detected in the three streets of the H Block which was sealed by the district administration on April 14 after members of a family tested positive recently.

"46 people living in H Block of Jahangir Puri tested positive for the COVID-19. This area has already been sealed after detailed screening was carried out and samples taken," North District Magistrate Deepak Shinde said.

Meanwhile, in Old Delhi, 11 members of a family, including a two-month-old child, who were living in a containment zone near the Jama Masjid, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. All of them have been sent to the LNJP Hospital.

A man in the family had returned from Uzbekistan last month and had not informed authorities. Later, he showed COVID-19 symptoms like coughing and breathless following which he was tested and found to be coronavirus positive, they said.

Eighteen other family members living in Churiwalan area, were also tested. Eleven of them have tested positive now, health officials said.

The affected people in the family include a two-month-old infant, they said.

The clampdown in the containment zone has been tightened after these cases were reported.

The total number of containment zones was raised to 92 in the national capital on Thursday, health Coofficials said.

Of the total number of 50 fatalities reported so far in the capital, 27 were aged 60 years and above, making over 52 per cent of the total death cases, they added.

World 26,49,583 Cases 17,43,455 Active 7,21,480 Recovered 1,84,648 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,49,583 and 1,84,648 have died; 17,43,455 are active cases and 7,21,480 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 6:40 pm.