Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Active Caseload Of COVID-19 Slips Below 2 Lakh

The Covid active caseload in India has fallen below the two-lakh mark after nearly seven months and comprises just 1.86 per cent of the total infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. 72 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, it said.

Thirty-four states and Union Territories have less than 10,000 active cases.

"The active cases have fallen to 1,97,201.This is the lowest after 207 days. The total active cases were 1,97,387 on June 27, 2020," the government said.

A total of 16,988 people have recovered in a span of 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3,327 from the total active caseload, it said.

India's daily new cases are on a steady decline which has also contributed to the shrinkage in active caseload, it underscored.

