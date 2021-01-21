Indore College Student Raped, Thrown On Train Tracks, Survives: Cops

The two incidents have yet again brought attention to rise in crimes against women. (File)

Days after a string of crimes against women that have put the state government on notice, two brutal rape cases have shocked Madhya Pradesh once again.

A 14-year-old girl was raped, bludgeoned with a stone and buried alive but survived the attack in Betul.

In Indore, a 19-year-old college girl was gang raped, stabbed, stuffed in a sack and thrown on railway tracks. She also survived the attack.

The 14-year-old girl had gone to a farm in a village in Betul to switch off a motor and on finding her alone, the accused allegedly raped her.

The accused also tried to bury her alive by dumping her in a nullah and covering her with stones.

When the family members of the girl went to search for her, they saw her writhing in pain in the nullah covered with stones.

The local police station in-charge Mahendra Singh said, "A 35-year-old accused have been arrested we have registered a case of rape under IPC Sections, besides booking the accused under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act."

She has suffered severe injuries in her private parts, jaw and was taken to the Nagpur Medical College for treatment.

In Indore, according to a police complaint, the accused a former lover of the young woman took her to a flat in Nandigram where he gang raped her with his friends.

When she threatened them, they allegedly stabbed her, packed her in a sack and carried her to the railway tracks in Bhagirathpura where they left her to die.

She somehow managed to break free and the locals took her to MY Hospital in Indore.

Senior police officer Shashikant Kankane said, "Police control got the message that a girl is injured, she is in MY hospital for treatment with two stab injuries. She said that she was on her way to her coaching institute in Patnipura, when she was accosted by the prime accused and his friend, on a motorcycle. One accused is detained. He is being questioned."

The incident comes at a time when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is running the 'Samman' campaign - a fortnight-long public awareness drive about crime against women across the state.

Last week, a case was reported from Umaria where a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and gang raped by nine men in Madhya Pradesh thrice within five days.

On January 9, a 48-year-old woman was raped by a man with the help of four others inside her hut in Sidhi district, according to the police.

The main accused in the case also allegedly inserted an iron rod in the private parts of the woman, who has two young sons. All the five accused have been arrested.

Two days later, on January 11, a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped by her neighbour, who then allegedly raped and murdered her in Khandwa district.

Just a day later, a young woman was assaulted by her husband and father-in-law, suspecting her of infidelity in Ujjain district.