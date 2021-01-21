'Goli Maaro...': 3 BJP Workers Arrested In Bengal For Incendiary Slogans

Neither BJP nor TMC endorses the slogan, but the incidents have added to the acrimony.

Street-level politics in poll-bound West Bengal has taken a turn for the worse with three BJP workers being arrested today for raising provocative slogans calling for violence. Yesterday's sloganeering came a day after similar calls were made by Trinamool supporters during a march in Kolkata. While neither party has endorsed the practice, the incidents have only added to the already acrimonious political atmosphere in the state.

The three BJP supporters were arrested today for shouting "Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maaro Saalon Ko" (Shoot the country's traitors) at a rally in Chandannagar area of Hooghly district yesterday.

The sloganeering BJP cadres, carrying the party flag along with the Indian Tricolour, were trailing a truck carrying BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee in the Rathtala area of Chandannagar, according to a PTI report. Mr Adhikari, till recently a cabinet minister in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, shifted loyalties to the BJP in December 2020.

"Goli Maro slogans are unacceptable. The BJP is trying to provoke people," West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told NDTV.

The BJP has, however, said the slogan was aimed at the nation's traitors "some of whom are in the Trinamool Congress". State spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party does not endorse it. Yet, he sought to differentiate it from the one raised on Tuesday during a South Kolkata Trinamool march, according to PTI.

During that event, TMC members targeted "Bengal's traitors" instead of "the nation's". Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, too, condemned the slogan, PTI reported.

"Such a slogan should not have been raised from the rally...The words goli maro (shoot) should not be taken literally," Mr Ghosh said.

In March 2020, three BJP supporters were arrested for raising the same slogan while heading for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata.

The slogan had triggered a massive row across India last year after a Delhi BJP leader raised it days ahead of the January 2020 riots in the national capital.