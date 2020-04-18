Bride, Groom Among 14 Arrested In Gujarat For Violating Lockdown Norms

The nationwide lockdown, which was first announced on March 24, was extended to May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Police said that legal action has been taken against the people. (Representational image)

Navsari, Gujarat:

As many as 14 people, including a bride and a groom, have been arrested for gathering in a temple for a wedding amid the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, police said.

"Upon receiving information about a group of people gathering in a temple, the Navsari police personnel conducted a raid. There the police found 14 people participating in a wedding," said Navsari Superintendent of Police Girish Pandya on Friday.

He further said that legal action has been taken against the people for violating lockdown norms.

