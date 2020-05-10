Bhopal Police Make Violators Sanitise Currency Notes Before Taking Fine

Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said, "Police personnel are taking all precautions to minimise the chances of contracting COVID-19."

Bhopal Police Make Violators Sanitise Currency Notes Before Taking Fine

People were seen rubbing the notes thoroughly with sanitiser before handing it over to the cops

Bhopal:

To prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19, police in Bhopal made traffic violators sanitise currency notes before taking them as challan money.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said, "Police personnel are taking all precautions to minimise the chances of contracting COVID-19."

People here were seen rubbing the currency notes thoroughly with the sanitiser before handing it over to the cops.

The pen used to sign the challan is also being sanitised along with the currency notes.

"We spare people who are sick or going to the hospital. We have prepared six to seven kinds of challans for the violators," police officer said.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 3,614 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Comments
COVID-19Bhopal Police

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com