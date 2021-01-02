Bharat Biotech Vaccine To Be Reviewed For Approval By Expert Panel Today

A panel of government experts will meet today to review Bharat Biotech's application for emergency use of its vaccine Covaxin - India's first COVID-19 jab developed indigenously in collaboration with the country's top medical research body ICMR.

The development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee cleared Oxford's Covishield and sent it to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

Three vaccine makers have applied for emergency use approval in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is making the vaccine Covishield developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca. Pfizer had sought more time to present their data to the panel of experts.

However, Bharat Biotech is still in the process of recruiting volunteers for final trials of its vaccine candidate. Though the process has started across India, it has failed to garner much interest with many centres, including those in Mumbai and Delhi, not getting enough volunteers.

The drug maker was expected to complete its trials by December 31, but has extended the date. According to officials, till now, it has only been able to recruit 13,000 out of the required 26,000 candidates.

Bharat Biotech Covaxin is unlikely to get approval as its phase 3 data, which proves efficacy, is unavailable. Its phase 1 and 2 data shows that the vaccine is safe and has no side effects.