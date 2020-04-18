Assam Women Use Traditional Towel To Make Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Assam weavers make masks using traditional Gamosas.

Assam's traditional towel- Gamosa - is being used by some women weavers in a village in the northeastern state to make masks that can be used as a face cover amid rise in the number of cases of the highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19, which has infected over 14,000 people in India, killed over 480.

The weavers in Dadara village in Kamrup district, about 35 km from Guwahati, are also using these masks to spread a message on wildlife conservation.

"The Assamese Gamosa - a white towel with red floral borders - is our pride. Today, we have been able to make masks out of it... it's a low-cost solution and we are proud about it. We picked up the skill of making masks by watching YouTube during the nationwide lockdown. We are contributing in the fight against the disease in our own way," Mamoni Malakar, one of the weavers, told NDTV.

These women are members of a non-profit that promotes the conservation of Assam's wildlife, particularly the endangered Greater Adjutant Storks, popularly known as Hargila.

While weaving the masks, they sometimes replace the traditional floral motifs on the borders with the motifs of wildlife creatures, including Hargila, to spread awareness.

These masks, which cost Rs 30 a piece, were distributed as gifts during the three-day harvest festival of the state - Bihu, which concluded on Friday.

"Bihu is our biggest festival. Without Bihu, there is no essence of being an Assamese. But this time, the COVID 19 outbreak had affected the celebrations. The gamosas that we weaved were of no use. So we thought why not turn them into masks and gift them to our family members and others. Everyday, we are making at least a hundred masks" another weaver Rinti Bora said.

Last month, the government had recommended that people cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks when they step out of their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country. "This will help in protecting the community at large," the Union Health Ministry said in an advisory.

These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.

